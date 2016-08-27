Parliament recalled to consider Mahama impeachment motion

Members of Parliament (MP) have been recalled to consider a motion seeking to impeach President John Mahama for accepting a ford Expedition vehicle as a gift from a Burkinabe contractor.

An investigative report by Joy News’ Manasseh Awuni Azure quotes Mr Kanazoe confirm giving the vehicle to the President through Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso.

But President Mahama in a breakfast meeting with the clergy in June denied using the vehicle for his personal comfort saying, it was given to the state.

A summon by the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho directed MPs to return to the house on Thursday, September 1, but fell short of disclosing the agenda for the sitting.

Joy News parliamentary correspondent Elton John Brobbey says the MPs have been summoned to debate the motion before them.

Joy News checks reveal that more than 50 percent of the minority have signed the petition to move the motion.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]