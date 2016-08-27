John Dumelo takes campaign for Mahama to the hinterlands

Actor John Dumelo's dedication to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) transforming Ghana mantra has taken him to the hinterlands.

John Dumelo has made no secret his support for the NDC, and has endorsed the second term bid of President John Mahama who he has been seen campaigning for in the last couple of months.

His campaigning for President Mahama has seen him try to connect with the ‘common man’ a evidenced by this Facebook post:

John Dumelo’s standing in the NDC appears to be growing as he was not only spotted at the NDC campaign launch at Cape Coast, but was also given the honour of delivering a speech behind no less a person than former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the ruling NDC in Cape Coast, the controversial actor revealed “I decided to join the NDC after I met a certain group of people whose message didn’t convince me”.

The actor has also showed a knack for playing a little dirty when he told some party supporters in Wa that they should be proud that they support the NDC because they wouldn't be bathed with acid over dissenting views.

There are rumours that John Dumelo is nursing political ambitions, some even as high as the presidency.

‘I don't regret campaigning for Mahama’

John Dumelo has repeatedly stated that, he is not perturbed by criticisms and insults hurled at him over his open support for President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC administration.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana