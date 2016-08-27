Vodafone Foundation rescues stranded patients

In an effort to show commitment to its communities, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has paid the medical bills of 300 patients in various hospitals across the country.

The move is part of an annual initiative, “Homecoming”, that shows care and affection to needy patients in different medical centres in Ghana.

Last year, the company paid a sum of GHS30,000 to the 37 Military Hospital to be used to discharge patients who were due but could not afford.

This year, the gesture, which was close to GHS300,000, saw a section of Vodafone Senior staff assisting a number of hospitals, including Korle Bu and 37, to bring smiles on the faces of these insolvent patients.

Commenting, Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Communications Manager at Vodafone Ghana said:

“The very essence of what the Foundation stands for, is to be a caring brand by enabling access to resources that promote social change. Homecoming brings us closer to the community; it gives us reason to see our interventions making a direct impact in society. These things truly excite us.”

Meanwhile, the Foundation also donated a number of essential hospital equipment to the Neonatal Unit of the Essikado Hospital to improve healthcare delivery for infants in Essikado and neighbouring communities.

The items included a split lamp, phototherapy unit, oxygen concentrator, 10 oxygen flow meters, 2 neonatal resuscitators, sterilization drums, 2 cord clamps, amongst others.

