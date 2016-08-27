Culture Shock: Benefits For The Savvy Traveler

Traveling can be a searing experience, particularly when you are visiting a location where the native values and beliefs of its society differ greatly from your own. Certainly, being exposed to a different language, sights, smells, people and an entirely new culture can be both exhilarating and overwhelming.

The fear of facing unfamiliarity and experiencing culture shock is what makes it so nerve wrecking; however, the truth is that traveling to a foreign location is one of the best ways to step outside your established comfort zone. You get to experience some of most beautiful and meaningful moments ever!

Thinking of visiting a foreign country and afraid of dealing with culture shock? No doubt, it is easy to get frustrated when you are confused or lost in the unknown, but Jumia Travel , Africa’s No.1 online hotel booking portal shares 3 great benefits of culture shock for the savvy traveler.

It heightens your level of intuition

Culture shock ensures you experience a level of vulnerability and dealing with that automatically helps shape your personality significantly by teaching you to trust your gut, survive during periods of loneliness and unfamiliarity and develop a thicker skin. Your intuitions awaken and you become a quick judge of the intentions of people around you and basically, you experience tremendous personal growth.

You find opportunities to intellectually challenge yourself

Experiencing culture shock has a way of growing your intellect as it challenges you to not only use more brain power on a daily basis, but to find the positives in situations. The kind of intellectual knowledge you gain from the experience far surpasses the kind you gain from textbooks or video tutorials. You are forced to observe and be patient and as such, you find yourself eventually understanding the things going on around you.

It develops your social skills

Culture shock usually channels a measure of emotional disorientation characterized by feelings of shock and anxiety; however, after these feeling die down, you find that you become more comfortable in your new surroundings. You find ways to expand your circle of friends to include people who have different perspectives, backgrounds and life experiences. Your social skills develop and you become a more open-minded individual who finds it easy meeting new people and fostering friendships with others.