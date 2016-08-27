Baby Girl Missing At Bimbilla Hospital

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a four-day-old baby girl is missing at the maternity ward of the Bimbilla Government Hospital in the Northern Region under bizarre circumstances.

According to reports, the mother of the baby, Tinam Bechebilambi woke up at dawn with intent to breastfeed her newly born baby only to find an empty baby cot near her.

She reportedly raised an alarm which drew the attention of the nurses on duty.

Tinam is said to have given the hospital authorities an ultimatum to find her baby else they would incur her wrath.

The family members of Madam Tinam Bechebilambi expressed their disappointment about the incident to DAILY GUIDE, indicating that the woman underwent a painful Cesarean section at the hospital.

It would be a big blow to all of us if after all that she went through she ends up losing the baby, they stated.

District Police Commander, DSP Benjamin Aniah, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said at dawn on Friday, the baby was reported missing at the hospital.

According to him, the matter was reported to the police by the chief of security at the Bimbilla Hospital.

He indicated that the nurses and the security man had been arrested for questioning as part of investigations.

