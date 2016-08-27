Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 27 August 2016 11:41 CET

Baby Girl Missing At Bimbilla Hospital

By Daily Guide

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that a four-day-old baby girl is missing at the maternity ward of the Bimbilla Government Hospital in the Northern Region under bizarre circumstances.

According to reports, the mother of the baby, Tinam Bechebilambi woke up at dawn with intent to breastfeed her newly born baby only to find an empty baby cot near her.

She reportedly raised an alarm which drew the attention of the nurses on duty.

Tinam is said to have given the hospital authorities an ultimatum to find her baby else they would incur her wrath.

The family members of Madam Tinam Bechebilambi expressed their disappointment about the incident to DAILY GUIDE, indicating that the woman underwent a painful Cesarean section at the hospital.

It would be a big blow to all of us if after all that she went through she ends up losing the baby, they stated.

District Police Commander, DSP Benjamin Aniah, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said at dawn on Friday, the baby was reported missing at the hospital.

According to him, the matter was reported to the police by the chief of security at the Bimbilla Hospital.

He indicated that the nurses and the security man had been arrested for questioning as part of investigations.

From Eric Kombat, Bimbilla

General News

A woman hits her worst when she says i do to a visionless man.
By: Yao E. Agbenyo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img