Bad Roads Force Mahama To Fly Helicopters

Some residents of the Northern Region are beginning to ask questions as to why President John Dramani Mahama would use a helicopters throughout his campaign in the area when actually he could have used the roads, which he claims are first-class.

At the inauguration of the Tamale Airport refurbishment this week, President Mahama once again stated that the Eastern Corridor roads had been constructed and that it is a credit to his government. One would have thought that the president would be very happy about such an accomplishment but it appears that is not the case.

He was campaigning in the Eastern Corridor area of the Northern Region with two helicopters from one destination to the other.

The vehicles used by his ministers were dirty as if they had been sprayed with mud.

Investigations conducted by DAILY GUIDE revealed that apart from the Tamale-Yendi road, most of the Eastern Corridor roads are death traps, especially the Yendi-Bimbilla and Zabzugu-Tatale stretches.

It is not clear whether the president could not afford to travel by land on these roads due to their bad nature.

The road linking Yendi to Saboba is nothing to write home about and the only bridge that connects the two communities is another death trap.

“If the roads have been constructed as claimed by the president, why then could he not tour these areas by land but rather chooses to go by air? Again, if indeed the roads have been contracted out, what is delaying their completion?” queried a resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Due to the bad nature of the road linking Yendi and Saboba, residents are charged exorbitant fares and the farmers have called on the government to do something about it so that they could send their farm produce to the market.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale