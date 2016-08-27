Suspected Robber Lynched

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 27 August 2016 11:41 CET

By Daily Guide

A suspected armed robber was found dead near the Opia traffic light on the Pipe Ano-Bankyease road in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region yesterday morning.

Some of the residents were of the opinion that the man, whose name was not immediately known but believed to be in his late 20s, was beaten up and left to die by a mob around the area.

Others also asserted that the victim might have been killed somewhere in the metropolis and dumped around the Bankyease area.

Some guys in the area who pleaded anonymity but claimed they knew the man with a nickname Baafira, indicated that the suspected robber hailed from Manso Dominase and that he was reported to have stolen a bunch of plantain. He was allegedly arrested and subjected to beatings.

The victim sustained injuries, including a visibly fractured forehead and lay in dirty and blood-stained clothes.

When DAILY GUIDE got to the scene at about 8am, scores of the residents had gathered around the lifeless body claiming that the man might have been beaten up and dumped in the area.

The case was later reported to the police who visited the scene to take the body to a morgue. They indicated that it was too early to determine what really happened as investigations had just begun.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

