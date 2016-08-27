Gupta Family Responds to Alleged Comments

We have read media reports on News 24 regarding the alleged comments by Finance Minister Gordhan to his Treasury Staff, about the Gupta family, with deep disappointment.

We have repeatedly pointed out that our family has been a victim of a political campaign against it. A narrative has been constructed against us, which has been perpetuated by many media titles, and that flawed perception has become the truth in the eyes of some. Meanwhile, no charge has ever been brought against us. We repeat the challenge to our detractors – if you have evidence against us, please bring it. Otherwise, please leave us alone. We have no interest in politics, only business.

We remain fully committed as shareholders to ensuring that our business are run on sound business lines with all transactions being done on a transparent, arms-length basis. We hold our executives to high standards and would not hesitate to take action against any one executive who breaches our internal codes of good practice, or indeed, any regulatory, or legislative policy, procedure or framework. We firmly believe in the rule of law and we are happy to answer to any and all allegations made against us.

Finally, to the media, may we plead with you to not unneccesarily position us in the middle of the current issues in our country.