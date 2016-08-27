Africa | 27 August 2016 10:40 CET
Japan PM pledges to invest $30 bn in Africa by 2018
Nairobi (AFP) - Japan will pour $30 billion (27 billion euros) in investment into Africa by 2018, including $10 billion in infrastructure development, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday at a summit in Nairobi.
"When combined with the investment from the private sector I expect the total real amount to be $30 billion," Abe said at the opening of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, where he will meet dozens of leaders from across Africa.