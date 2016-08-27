Japan PM pledges to invest $30 bn in Africa by 2018

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a session with Kenya's Ministry of Health and World Bank group at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Nairobi on August 26, 2016. By Simon Maina (AFP)

Nairobi (AFP) - Japan will pour $30 billion (27 billion euros) in investment into Africa by 2018, including $10 billion in infrastructure development, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday at a summit in Nairobi.

"When combined with the investment from the private sector I expect the total real amount to be $30 billion," Abe said at the opening of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, where he will meet dozens of leaders from across Africa.