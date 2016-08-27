Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 27 August 2016 10:40 CET

Japan PM pledges to invest $30 bn in Africa by 2018

By AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a session with Kenya's Ministry of Health and World Bank group at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Nairobi on August 26, 2016. By Simon Maina (AFP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a session with Kenya's Ministry of Health and World Bank group at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Nairobi on August 26, 2016. By Simon Maina (AFP)

Nairobi (AFP) - Japan will pour $30 billion (27 billion euros) in investment into Africa by 2018, including $10 billion in infrastructure development, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday at a summit in Nairobi.

"When combined with the investment from the private sector I expect the total real amount to be $30 billion," Abe said at the opening of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, where he will meet dozens of leaders from across Africa.

Africa

Hard work do not bring you happiness but money. What you do with the money is what brings you happiness.
By: CRAYOLA DANIELS
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img