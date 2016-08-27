Punish NDC for not rewarding you - Nduom to Voltarians

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has urged the people in the Volta region to vote for jobs and not based on allegiance.

According to him, Volta region has not been rewarded for their unflinching support to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) thus should endeavour to vote for someone who has the ability to create jobs and strengthen the cedi.

‘’The Volta region is one region I hold dearly to my heart. The people of the Volta region are a hardworking people who will do wonders when given the opportunity, that is why this year everywhere I go the people tell me they are voting for jobs and not on allegiance’’.

Dr. Nduom therefore, asked the people to join the many Ghanaians who have decided to vote for jobs in the December 7 elections by voting for him and the PPP.

‘’Everywhere I go, people say they are seeking for jobs, most people have identified Edwumawura as the solution, why don’t you join them in delivering the jobs the Ghanaians need?” he quizzed.

Dr Nduom was addressing a mini rally at Peki Avatile to outdoor Felix Lartey as the PPP’s parliamentary candidate for the South Dayi district.

Responding to loud cheers from the crowd, Felix Lartey asked the people of South Dayi support him win the seat to make his dream of bring development to the area a reality.

‘’I am seeking your mandate to go parliament not to enrich myself, but to use my position to lobby for development for South Dayi. This constituency has been neglected for far too long despite our unflinching support to the NDC. So I am asking you to change the pattern just to feel real development’’ he stated.

Felix Lartey urged the electorate to vote massively for Dr Nduom to win for president and again vote for him to go to parliament.

Dr Nduom was accompanied by the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the PPP, Mike Eghan Snr, National Chairman Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, National Secretary, Murtala Mohammed and Mr. Ladi Nylander.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com