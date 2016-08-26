First ever UK Chamber of Commerce to be launched in Ghana

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - The United Kingdom-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) would be launched on September 1, by the British High Commissioner, Mr Jon Benjamin.

A statement issued by the British High Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the role of the Chamber is to promote, foster, and represent UK business interests in Ghana - directly helping UK companies identify market opportunities and providing them with a first point of call when looking to do business/trade in Ghana.

It said the UKGCC would also support Ghanaian companies looking to export into the UK or simply looking for British businesses to partner with.

It said Ghanaian companies looking to invest in the UK would be able to use the UKGCC's resources to help achieve their goals.

'Ghana and the UK have a long history of friendship and trade, and our shared values make us natural partners in the global market place,' Mr Adam Afriyie Member of Parliament, UK Trade Envoy to Ghana said.

'I know the challenges that business owners face and I believe that UK and Ghana companies, working together, are well placed to face the challenges of trading in the 21st century - whether it's Ghanaian agro-business exporting value-added products to the UK market or UK engineering firms helping to build the future power grid in Ghana,' he added.

Mr Afriyie said: 'As the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Ghana I am delighted to support the launch of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.'

'This new organisation will provide a big boost to our existing bilateral trade links and ensure that UK-Ghana trade continues to be successful, innovative, and dynamic.'

Mr Benjamin said: 'I am hopeful that the launch of the Chamber will help increase bilateral trade between our two countries.

'Free and open trade is essential for economic growth and prosperity, and both Ghana and the UK stand to benefit immensely from increased bilateral trade. I would encourage all British companies in Ghana and Ghanaian companies looking to do business with the UK to join the Chamber,' he added.

Mr Tony Burkson, Chief Executive Officer of UKGCC said: 'Setting up the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce has been very fulfilling and yet challenging at times; the team at the UKGCC are very excited about the services we will be delivering for both British and Ghanaian companies.'

'Our goal is being the focal point for all trade activities between Ghana and the UK and to act as a commercial bridge between the two countries. Our doors are open to any Ghanaian company looking for ways to export to the UK and also to British companies looking to export to Ghana,' Mr Burkson stated.

