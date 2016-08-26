President Mahama leaves for Kenya

Accra , Aug. 26, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for Nairobi, Kenya to attend the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI), according to a statement from the Flagstaff House Communications Bureau.

This is the first time the Conference is taking place in Africa.

According to the statement, President Mahama said he was looking forward to both the bilateral discussions at the political level, and discussions on boosting the private sector's role in the continent's growth agenda.

The Heads of State would take part in a special high level engagement with the continent's private sector and their counterparts from Japan, and also discuss the promotion of structural economic transformation through economic diversification and industrialisation.

Ahead of the Conference opening on Saturday, President Mahama would hold talks with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, later today and also grant audience to the Executive Director of The Global Fund, the statement said.

President Mahama is expected back home on Monday, August 29.

GNA