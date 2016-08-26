Former UFP national officer to run for President

Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA

Kumasi, Aug 26, GNA - A former national officer of the United Front Party (UFP), Mr. Kwaku Antwi Owusu, has announced his decision to contest the coming presidential election as an independent candidate.

He said he was the right man to unite and lead the nation to prosperity.

Ghana, he claimed, was facing leadership crisis and required a strong, selfless and disciplined leader, who would put the common good above any other consideration and interest.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was time voters looked beyond the two main political parties, which had governed throughout the fourth republic and went in for a candidate not aligned to either of them.

The wisdom in this, he said, was that such a person would have the free hand to operate and be saved the pressure by party foot soldiers.

Mr. Owusu, who is the Executive Director of Ako Verde International, an NGO, promised to form an all-inclusive government - to competently tackle the economic challenges.

He said education and agriculture would be made the key priority on his government's development agenda.

He indicated that he was in for serious business and not to seek attention, saying, he had toured all constituencies across the country and was amazed at the enthusiastic support of the people.

Mr. Owusu was a former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the UFP and later, elected the flagbearer of the party at its national congress held at Cape Coast to replace Mr. Akwasi Addai, alias 'Odike', who it had sacked.

There was drama when he attempted to file his nomination to contest the presidential polls as the ousted Mr. Addai had gone before him to give out his filled out forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) before he could present his.

