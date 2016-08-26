Kwahu Afram Plains South NDC defends MP

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Tease (E/R), Aug 26, GNA - The Afram Plains South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed absolute confidence in the party's Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Joseph Appiah Boateng.

The Deputy Communications Officer, Mr. Daniel Awute, said claims and any suggestions that the MP was a law-breaker, were completely false.

He told a press conference held in Tease by the party that desperate attempts by Mr. Boateng's opponents to drag his name into the mud would not succeed.

He has never been arrested or fled from justice in any part of the world.

Mr. Awute said if it was indeed true that the MP was a fugitive, there should be no difficulty for the country where he broke the law to apply to Interpol for him to be arrested and send back to face justice.

Peddling untruths about the man just to make him look bad was not a dignified thing for anybody to do, he added.

He urged the people in the constituency to ignore what he said were the wicked lies and stand solidly behind the MP to bring development to the area.

Mr. Awute rallied them to vote massively to return him to parliament in the coming election to reward him for his good job.

GNA