Ghana Connect: Montie 3 remorseful to deserve remission?

It was a sea of white-attired people waving white handkerchiefs and throwing white powder in the air, all in celebration of heroes who are out of prison after serving nearly four weeks within the thick walls of the prison.

The three Montie FM panelists and presenter were Friday freed after President John Mahama remitted their four-month prison sentences. They are finally out of jail and they were welcomed like kings returning from a victorious battle.

Early Friday morning hundreds of supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged the Radio Gold office at Accra suburb of Laterbiokorshie to celebrate the release of the triad.

So judging from the jubilations and grandeur, do you sense real remorse on the part of the three ex-convicts to justify President Mahama’s decision to pardon them?

Connecting were a journalist and young lawyers Sammy Bartels, a law student, John Amebley as well as one of Ghana’s best international photographer, celebrated for his fascinating work the world over.

Listen to audio below



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]