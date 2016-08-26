Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Politics | 26 August 2016 22:36 CET

Ghana Connect: Montie 3 remorseful to deserve remission?

By MyJoyOnline

It was a sea of white-attired people waving white handkerchiefs and throwing white powder in the air, all in celebration of heroes who are out of prison after serving nearly four weeks within the thick walls of the prison.

The three Montie FM panelists and presenter were Friday freed after President John Mahama remitted their four-month prison sentences. They are finally out of jail and they were welcomed like kings returning from a victorious battle.

Early Friday morning hundreds of supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) thronged the Radio Gold office at Accra suburb of Laterbiokorshie to celebrate the release of the triad.

So judging from the jubilations and grandeur, do you sense real remorse on the part of the three ex-convicts to justify President Mahama’s decision to pardon them?

Connecting were a journalist and young lawyers Sammy Bartels, a law student, John Amebley as well as one of Ghana’s best international photographer, celebrated for his fascinating work the world over.

Listen to audio below

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]

Politics

You cannot define a man without responsibility. And you can not define a father without love.
By: Sixtus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img