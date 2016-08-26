Labadi Beach Hotel launches 25th anniversary

Labadi Beach Hotel, a premier five star hotel, has begun celebrations to mark 25 years of operation with a church service in appreciation to God.

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Parish Priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church who officiated the silver jubilee service in Accra, said leaders of the Hotel must be appreciative and grateful to the almighty God for seeing them through all the trying moments till now.

He also commended management for their continuous commitment and support to the Weija Leprosarium.

The occasion which had the Winneba Youth Choir in attendance was also used to honour some staff members who have dedicated themselves in long service to the growth of the hotel.

Opened on 22nd August, 1991, the Labadi Beach Hotel has over the years blazed the trail in offering its visitors with cutting edge services which has made the facility a household name within tourism and beyond.

The hotel which has hosted a tall list of high profile guests including, Queen Elizabeth II, Jimmy Carter, Tony Blair, Jacob Zuma, Goodluck Jonathan among others has since been under the management of the Legacy Hotels Group.

Tracing its history, Deputy Financial Controller of the hotel, Charles Darko Yeboah, said the facility has gone through various structural changes albeit maintaining its unique food services.

“This hotel was built within 11 months because they needed more hotel rooms to be able to host the Non-Aligned Movement in 1991,” he said.

And from 110 rooms, two bars and two restaurants and a few other facilities, Labadi Beach Hotel now boasts of 164 luxury rooms, 4 executive suites and 2 presidential suites and a lap pool. Additional facilities include, among others, a spa and fitness centre and banqueting hall which according the Mr. Yeboah was one of a kind.

Mr Yeboah said the Hotel has since kept a very high standard, which has brought them enviable successes over the years with the awards of the hotel of the year.

The New General Manager of the Hotel, Mr Michael Rathgeb, said the facility is committed to customer service and would continue to expand its facilities to serve clients better.

He said as part of the celebration, the Hotel would be providing special packages for customers.

“Labadi will remain as one of the top hotels in Ghana, it has its place and it is very in trends with the local market, it has greater protection and perhaps the most fantastic food product, the location is unbeatable by the beach, lush garden and a conference centre with 164 appointed rooms, so there is a lot to look forward to” he added.

Story by Ghana/Joy Business