Photos: Joy FM Back to School opens at Trade Fair

The 2016 edition of the Joy FM’s Back to School bonanza has opened at the Prudence Event Center near Ghana International Trade Fair Center in Accra.

The annual bazaar is aimed at bringing together dealers in school related items for business and patrons to be on one a common platform to foster interaction and networking.

The 3-day event which has recorded 70 exhibitors is expected to attract hundreds of patrons who stand the chance of getting books, children’s school items at reduced prices.

Some of the items on display are school bags, calculators, foot wears, toys, school desks and story books et al.

The Back to School event has got many parents who passed by on the opening day were full of smiles as they bought school items and stationery at discounted prices.

"It is a great joy to find all school items I need at a go at a reduced price especially for parents with busy schedules," one happy parent told Joy News.

The event ends on Sunday with super discounts.



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh