Nana Addo takes campaign tour to Upper East

The Presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has taken his campaign tour to the Upper East Region.

The two-day campaign tour will, among other things, touch on Nana Addo’s message for ‘change of government’ in the upcoming general election and social intervention policies an NPP government will implement in the region.

Nana Addo is expected to arrive in the Region on Friday evening.

Scores of NPP supporters from all the 15 constituencies especially motorists have been displaying party paraphernalia on the streets of Bolgatanga ahead of Nana Addo’s arrival to the region.

He will interact with the regional and constituency executives later in the evening and will tomorrow [Saturday] August 27, attend the funeral rites of late former chairman of the Upper East Regional council of elders Col. George Miyinlla in Navrongo.

On Sunday August 28, Nana Addo will pay a courtesy call on the Upper East Regional house of chiefs and later address party members in the Chiana-Paga constituency and the Nabdam constituency.

He will later in the evening address a rally in the Bolgatanga central constituency.

On Monday 29th of August, Nana Addo again address party members and sympathizers in Bawku and will replicate same in Garu.

He will finally end his tour in the Bongo constituency where he will address a rally of party supporters in the evening.

The NPP presidential nominee is being accompanied by his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman of the National council of elders Clement Kubindiwor Tedam, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten and Kofi Konadu Apraku.

The rest are the party’s women’s organizer Otiko Afisa Djaba, Nana Addo’s Spokesperson Mustapha Hamid, Musah Superior, Eugene Ahir and some national executives of the party.

Upper East Regional Director of Communications, Edmond Awuni appealed to all party supports to avoid reckless driving and entreated motorists to wear their helmets to prevent any casualties during Nana Addo’s three days stay in the region.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana