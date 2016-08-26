The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded an apology from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential nominee Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for calling President John Dramani Mahama incompetent.

The NDC says the consistent attacks on President Mahama by Nana Akufo-Addo and his party must end if they want an issue-based campaign.

President Mahama has on his recent campaign tours in the Western and Northern Regions attacked Nana Akufo-Addo's personality and his leadership style, describing him as a dictator and divisive.

Speaking to Citi News the NDC Campaign Spokesperson the December 7 general election, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the NPP must first stop the insults if they want a clean campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

“When you look at the accusation from the opposition, what I want to ask is who was the first to describe president Mahama as incompetent, a man who has credited himself as an assembly man, an MP, a Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President and now President of Ghana.

“No matter the circumstances, no matter the level of context I think that a flagbearer of any political party must at least show some respect and decorum in their speech and the way you describe your opponent so yes am saying President Mahama is in campaign mood and has decided to meet the opposition boot for boot.

Director of Communications for the NDC's 2016 Campaign, Joyce Bawa Mogtari

“One thing I can say is that president Mahama is the first to admonish us to conduct a clear and issue base campaign but of course we are all humans and we demand that the same respect with which president Mahama approaches issue to do with government, his personal relation, human relations and humility. I believe that we need the same modicum of decorum from the opposition leaders as well,” Joyce Mogtari maintained.

Nana Addo didn't see good roads because he slept on W/R tour – Mahama

President Mahama descended heavily on Nana Akufo-Addo, saying the NPP flagbearer was sleeping during his 5-day tour in the Western Region, for which reason he didn't see the numerous good roads in the region, and other projects.

Nana Akufo-Addo was said to have stated during his campaign tour of the northern part of the region that the roads there did not see any face-lift under the NDC administration.

But responding to his claims on a tour he commenced in the Western Region, President Mahama said Nana Akufo-Addo might have fallen asleep while touring the region, hence did not notice the various projects the NDC had so far embarked on in the region.

“During my campaign in 2012, I realized that most of the roads here are very bad. I made the promise to invest heavily in roads here if I am elected President. I have kept my promise. Under the cocoa roads programme, most of the projects are in the Western Region. The majority of roads in this region, are many, I cannot name them. I heard someone came here and said he had not seen these roads. I am sure he was sleeping at the time,” President Mahama said.

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana