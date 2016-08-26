Stratcomm Africa Remains On The List Of Top 100 Companies In Ghana

24th August 2016, Accra- Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) has maintained its position as one of the top 100 companies in Ghana. This was revealed at the Ghana Club 100 Awards where the organization was once again listed among Ghana’s high performing businesses.

The 2016 Ghana Club 100 Awards ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel with the President of the Republic, H.E John Dramani Mahama in attendance. Top level executives of companies in Ghana participated in the event. Some of the companies awarded as members of the club 100 included Newmont Ghana, Total, Ghana Oil and Ecobank.

Stratcomm Africa has maintained industry lead in the Ghana for the past 22 years. The total communications agency has been recognized with several awards both nationally and internationally for its outstanding work in communication as well as business delivery and growth.

CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther A. N. Cobbah, who received the award on behalf of the company, expressed delight at the achievement. “At Stratcomm Africa, the pursuit of excellence is central to our professional delivery and that is the Stratcomm Africa difference”. She congratulated the Stratcomm Africa team for continuing to strive to maintain superior quality of professional delivery. She added, ‘we should continue to pursue excellence in the firm belief that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us’.