Contempt suit against CDS and others adjourned to Sept 1

A contempt case brought against the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Commandant and Commander of the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) will be heard on September 1.

This follows an order by the Tema High Court that the three respondents be served personally before the case can be heard. The Court also directed the matter be brought to the notice of the Head of Directorate of Legal Service of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The plaintiff, Emmanuel Akabagre, is citing the respondents for contempt for their refusal to reinstate him into the GMA following a court order on March 24, 2016.

The judge said the plaintiff is to be reinstated in the academy and subject to such academic and other qualification required for his commissioning.

The legal team for the CDS and other two respondents made up of Mr. Nelson Ayamdoo and Captain M Osman indicated that it will be making a preliminary legal objection to the hearing of the contempt application.

Meanwhile, Mac-Diamond Nyamekor, who represented the plaintiff in court, indicated that the plaintiff could miss out on an upcoming commissioning of cadets officers on September 16.

A member of the legal team for the plaintiff, Charles Bentum told Joy News his client was to be commissioned with the next batch of the cadet officers of the GMA.

He explained that the there was a difficulty in getting the contemnor to serve and the case required that the contemnors are served personally.

"There were problems getting the respondents to be served so the plaintiff has applied to the court to serve them by substitution," he said.

Mr Bentum said the application was moved and the court granted the request of the plaintiff so subject to that order the case can proceed.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com