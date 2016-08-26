Refuse to be held back by challenges - Bishop Quashie

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Aug 26, GNA - Christian women have been asked to glorify their achievements and inspired by these to continue to strive for excellence in everything they do.

The Right Reverend Francis Benjamin Quashie, Anglican Bishop of Koforidua, said they should refuse to be held back by challenges.

He was opening the 14th biennial conference of the Anglican Women's Fellowship, in Koforidua.

The Rt. Rev Quashie encouraged the Fellowship to work together with other organizations within the church to give hope to the society.

They should help to deepen the faith and trust of the people in God.

He said it was important that none of the various organizations regarded themselves as autonomous, adding that, they supported each other to grow the church.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Tetteh-Angmor, urged the church to lead efforts at protecting the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

It should help all to smooth over their differences and accept to live in harmony.

He used the occasion to rally women to put themselves up for election to leadership positions to influence decisions affecting them and their children.

Mrs. Matilda Caroline Selby, National President of the Fellowship, said they were determined to work hard and with passion to spread the gospel and bring salvation to more people.

Baafour Nyatekyi Tutu Boateng, Krontihene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, expressed concern about strange Bible teachings, preventing women from holding leadership positions in some churches.

He said space must be created for them to take their appropriate place in the church.

GNA