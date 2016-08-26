Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Social News | 26 August 2016 17:00 CET

Police should have no place for undesirable characters

By GNA

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA
Kumasi, Aug 26, GNA - A retired Police Commissioner, has called for decisive action to purge the police service of undesirable characters creating image problems for the service.

Mr. Kwasi Nkansah, who is the President of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO), said there should be no room for any acts of indiscipline and criminality.

His call comes on the heels of the reported involvement of two police officers in a robbery attack on a GCB Bank bullion van at Ekye-Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South that left one person killed and a policeman escorting the vehicle, injured.

Barely a week after that despicable incident, another two officers were caught in car snatching.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he described these recent happenings as tasteless and worrying.

Mr. Nkansah said everything should be done to stop the few bad nuts from tarnishing the reputation of the service through their criminal conduct.

He reminded serving officers to get right with the law to sustain public confidence and trust.

He also appealed to the senior officers to continue to inspire and assist their subordinates to uphold high moral values.

if you see a bird dancing in a path in the bush,then watch out for its drummer in the nearby bush.
By: asante isaac
