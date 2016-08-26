Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Health | 26 August 2016 17:00 CET

MMDAs urged to channel malaria fund through GHS

By GNA

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
Wa, Aug. 26, GNA - The Institute of Social Research and Development (ISRAD), Ghana has said the 0.5 per cent funds from the District Response Initiative (DRI) be channeled through the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for the prevention of malaria.

The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) per the guidelines for the utilization of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for 2016 fiscal year are required to use half per cent (0.5%) of the DRI for the prevention of malaria.

Mr Issah Hassan Mubarack, the Regional Coordinator of ISRAD, during a media orientation in Wa, said it is their belief that such funds if channeled through the GHS would be better and effectively used for malaria prevention in the various districts.

He said it was for this reason coupled with the waning donor support that ISRAD initiated the 'Advocacy for Malaria Stoppage (ARMS)' project to advocate for the judicious use of government funds in the fight against malaria.

He said the project would select five persons in six districts of every region of Ghana to advocate for the release of such funds to the GHS.

Mr Abdul-Wahid Dawono, Upper West Regional Deputy Health Promotion Officer, commended ISRAD for the initiative and said it was in line with the five key areas of health promotion.

Mr Salifu Regwan, the Project Officer, called for effective media partnership to ensure the effective implementation of the ARMS Project.

GNA

Health

because u r my biggest fan
By: abene
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img