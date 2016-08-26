'I won't undermine the peace in Ghana' - President Mahama

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Chereponi (N/R), Aug. 26, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his administration would not engage in anything to undermine and compromise the peace and unity the country is enjoying.

He said Ghanaians are well informed and would vote for their Presidential and Parliamentary candidates based on their performance and not on their ability to engage in activities that could destabilize the people.

President Mahama, who was interacting with Fame Jaminja Gomina Malba, Paramount Chief of Chereponi, as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Northern Region, called for peace before, during and after the December polls.

He said Ghana could pride herself with a peaceful democratic state if the political campaign temperature was lowered for the electorate to make informed decisions in the general election.

President Mahama said his administration in the last four years had excelled in the areas of health, water, education and economic stability and needed another opportunity to accomplish all the projects that were under construction.

He said government had also signed some agreements to establish a Ceramics factory and revamp the Aboso Glass factory.

Fame Malba commended President Mahama for extending electricity and small water projects to many communities in the Chereponi District.

He, however, appealed to President Mahama to appoint a Minister from the Chereponi Traditional Area should he win the December polls.

GNA