Latter-day Saints Church donates blood in support of hospital

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Koforidua, Aug 26, GNA - Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have made voluntary blood donation in support of the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

Mr. Kwaku Appiah Boateng, President of the Koforidua District branch of the Church, said providing service and caring for the needs of the community was a way of spreading the gospel.

That, he said, explained why they had consistently over the past three years visited to give blood to the facility - to save lives.

They would continue to work for and 'uphold our common humanity', he added.

The congregation had earlier spent in excess of four hours cleaning up the regional hospital alongside two other facilities - Tafo and Suhum Government Hospitals.

It formed part of the 'All Africa Service Project of the Church' under which the members across the continent are expected to offer community service in areas where they live, in August, of every year.

GNA