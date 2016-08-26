Ghana's election management body, the Electoral Commission (EC) has pledged to make the 2016 general election exemplary and the benchmark for all other elections in Africa.

A recent survey by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, revealed that 46 percent of Ghanaians sampled across the across the country believed the EC will likely announce wrong vote tallies or switch election results.

“63 percent deem the prospect of their votes not being counted unlikely, but nearly a third remain skeptical, while a large minority (46%), believe it is very/somewhat likely that the wrong vote tally would be announced,” the CDD survey revealed.

But speaking at the launch of a USAID funded communications strategy for the EC, the Commission's Chairperson, Charlotte Osei promised her outfit will ensure this year's elections are credible.

Citi News' Duke Mensah Opoku who covered the event reported the EC intends to deliver credible polls using a strong system of supervision and responsive communication with stakeholders.

“We are aiming to be the benchmark in Africa for the delivery of independent, trusted and world class electoral outcomes. Effective communication is therefore imperative to building understanding and trust among our stakeholders,” Charlotte Osei stated.

– citifmonline