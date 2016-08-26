Collins Dauda Inspects Projects In Kumasi

From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi

THE MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Collins Dauda, together with his deputy, Kwadwo Agyekum and the Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon have inspected progress of work on re-development projects at the satellite markets in the Kumasi Metropolis. The three ministers also inspected work on the new landfill sites.

The Local Government Minister noted the benefits of markets to the people in the metropolis, hence the decongestion of the old markets and thus eliminate fire outbreaks and avoid losses.

He said it became appropriate for the government to engage ADF to re-develop the markets with an amount of 44.5 million Euros to build and modernise them to enhance profitability of traders.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the contractors working at all the three satellites markets in the metropolis at Atonsu, Asawase and Old Tafo.

Mr. Dauda disclosed that the Local Government ministry, the Regional Coordinating Council and the KMA would team-up to address some of the concerns raised by the traders about their numbers and occupation on completion of the projects and the provision of adequate stalls, crèche and a police post at the markets.

He indicated that the ministry would seek permission from the land owners if there is an additional land space for additional facilities to meet the demand of all registered and non-registered traders.

Mr. John Alexander Ackon, the Ashanti regional minister, said the visit to the site by the Local Government Minister was appropriate, as the ministry is part of the components of the contracts.

He said the progress of work at the sites by the contractors was commendable, and assured the traders of additional stores and stalls for the traders.

Mr. John Gorkeh-Miah, the Metropolitan Waste management Director, also assured the ministers that, the two new landfill sites could last for ten years if the facility is managed well.

In a related development, the GNA reports that Regional Ministers have been tasked to highlight government's achievements by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as the country approaches the 2016 general election.

Mr Ato Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Communication, said this is the surest way to push the electorate to make informed choices and vote to retain the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the December 7 polls.

Addressing the Government for the People forum in Sunyani, the Deputy Communication Minister said the current administration has chalked significant and unprecedented successes and needed additional four years to consolidate the gains it had made.

Mr Sarpong said President John Dramani Mahama has invested hugely in several sectors including education, road, health, agriculture and other relevant sectors of the economy, adding that 13,000 new housing facilities are in the process of completion.

He said though the energy sector challenges seemed insurmountable, the government had worked out modalities to add 5,000 megawatts of power to the national grid.

Mr Sarpong said the economy has seen a sharp turnaround, an indication that the living conditions of majority of Ghanaians would be improved by the end of 2016.

He said until the MMDAs took the responsibility to propagate the government's achievements, its detractors would continue to throw dust into the eyes of the electorate to make the government unpopular.

Mr Sarpong said multi-party democracy required transparency and grassroots participation in decision-making, hence the need for the forum to create the opportunity the government to account to the people.

Mr Eric Opoku, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said people in the region and Ghanaians in general would be ungrateful if they failed to retain the ruling NDC government in power.

He said the region had benefited immensely from the national cake and urged the electorate not to disappoint the NDC in the general election.

Nana Owusu Sakyi III, the Paramount Chief of Bassa Traditional Area, lauded the government for the level of development in the region and asked the electorate to vote on merit in the Election 2016.