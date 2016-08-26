ECG Threatens Nationwide Blackout

Workers of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have threatened to plunge the country into total darkness on Friday, should government fail to back down on its resolve to privatise the company.

Mr Novihoho Stephen, ECG Senior Staff Union Chairman of the Volta Region, at a demonstration in Ho on Wednesday said the protest would continue to coincide with the launch of the Private Sector Participation and “if by Friday government has not rescinded its decision, we will give the country total blackout”.

He said the ECG could do the work as demanded and had sent a white paper to stop the concession, but it looks as if government wants to go ahead with the launch. “We would also black you out until we hear something from government,” he said.

Mr Novihoho said government's indebtedness to ECG is what is collapsing the Company and not inefficiency. He said privatising the Company would not only increase the high rate of utility bill but also lay off many workers.

The Chairman added that the privatisation of the Ghana Water Company Limited and Ghana Telecom saw the laying off of many workers and that ECG would not allow that.

Local chapters of Public Utility Workers Union in ECG have begun series of demonstrations in district and regional offices of the Company to force government to reject plans of privatising of the Company.

The workers are calling on government to review the terms of the second compact of the Millennium Challenge Corporation under, which ECG would be given out to a private investor under a concessional arrangement of 25 years.

GNA

