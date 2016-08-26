Hanna Tetteh Mourns Italy Quake Victims

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hanna Tetteh, has sent her condolences to the people of Italy over the deadly earthquake that plagued the city of Amatrice.

The 6.2-magnitude quake hit at 03:36 (01:36 GMT) on Wednesday 100km (65 miles) north-east of Rome.

Reports say the death toll has risen to at least 247 as thousands of rescuers continue efforts to find survivors. Dozens are believed trapped in ruined Amatrice, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto, in mountainous central Italy.

The search went on through the night, and there was a strong aftershock which rocked already damaged buildings. More than 4,300 rescuers are using heavy lifting equipment and their bare hands. Many of the victims were children, Italy’s health minister said, and there were warnings the toll could rise further. The latest death toll was given on Thursday morning – 190 deaths in Rieti province and 57 in neighbouring Ascoli Piceno province.

Ms Tetteh tweeted: “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the earthquake in Amatrice, Italy & we pray God heals the survivors.”





2016-08-26 133441