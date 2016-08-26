Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Mahama In Kenya For TICAD VI Confab

By Flagstaff House

President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI).

This is the first time the conference is taking place in Africa, and according to President Mahama, he’s looking forward to both the bilateral discussions at the political level, and discussions on boosting the private sector’s role in the continent’s growth agenda.

Heads of State will take part in a special high-level engagement with the continent’s private sector and their counterparts from Japan, and also discuss the promotion of structural economic transformation through economic diversification and industrialisation.

Ahead of the conference opening on Saturday, President Mahama will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, later today and also grant audience to the Executive Director of The Global Fund.

President Mahama is expected back home on Monday August 29.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah
