The New Patriotic Party has questioned the mindset of President John Dramani Mahama, when he called the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a “dictator.”

At a news conference held in Accra yesterday, the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Buadu described the “reckless” utterances of the President in recent times, as the mark of a power-drunk leader afraid of defeat.

“He is so intoxicated by his desire to hold on to power that is fast slipping away that, in desperation he is now prepared to say whatever and do whatever, in the hope of perpetuating his bad leadership on the people of Ghana,” he said.

John Boadu said Nana Akufo-Addo rather deserves to be celebrated as a “national hero” for his contribution to peace, unity and democracy of Ghana, over the last 40 years.

“Rather than insulting national heroes, President Mahama should be “thankful to courageous patriots such as Nana Akufo-Addo, who put their own lives in danger and stood at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship in Ghana.

“President Mahama, who calls himself a historian, is a disgrace to patriotism. Thanks to brave patriots like Nana Akufo-Addo, John Mahama is now the leader of a democratic Ghana, who is so pleased with himself that he is now fighting desperately for another term,” the NPP man said.

John Boadu asked the President to speak words befitting of the high office he holds. He admonished President Mahama to learn from what the Good Book says in 1st Corinthians 10:23: “I have the right to do anything, but not everything is beneficial. “I have the right to do anything” – but not everything is constructive.'

On President Mahama's statement that the NPP is divided, the General Secretary said: “The only fight that the NPP is involved, is the fight to rid Ghana of his bad leadership.” Contrary to the propaganda, the evidence, according to John Boadu, is that the NPP is contesting the 2016 race with a solid and united front.

“All the people who contested against Akufo-Addo in the 2010 presidential primaries are at the forefront of the NPP campaign today.

Alan Kyerematen is at the right side of Nana Akufo-Addo, travelling up and down the country, preaching a positive message of change to the suffering masses of Ghana…Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and all of them are fully committed to an Akufo-Addo victory,” he stressed.

He added that, “The NPP is a peaceful political party. We are proud of our non-violent history and our faith in the rule of law and democracy.”

In Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP, John Boadu said, has a man whose record is an open book.

“He has fought for human rights, for freedoms, for democracy, for rule of law, for reconciliation and unity in Ghana, and for peace and security for other countries throughout his 40-year record of public service.

“No amount of poisonous propaganda from a President, who is staggering his way through his responsibilities, will change a record that is forever etched in the annals of our nation's history.”