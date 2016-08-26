Set Up Positive Standard To Choose Leaders –Bishop Hampel

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

LONDON-BASED GHANAIAN and world renowned Minister of God, Bishop Dr. Prince Hampel, has called on Ghanaians to seek for peace by praying for and working towards peaceful elections in December.

The General Overseer and Founder of the worldwide Liberty Global Christian Church said as the star and gateway of Africa that inspired almost all the Black continent with her attainment of independence, Ghanaians should set up another positive standard in choosing a President and Parliamentarians to represent the electorate of the entire 275 constituencies in the country.

Bishop Hampel, who is also the President of Prince Hampel World Outreach, Ministers Manner International and Wisdom for Winning, said the Ghanaian electorate should put Ghana first instead of making a political party their priority.

According to him, it would be worth dying for Ghana and not for a particular political party and urged the people to use the wisdom of God to guide them to vote wisely in that split of time of not more than five seconds used in voting at the polls.

The Minister of God who expressed grave concern during a media encounter in Kumasi on Wednesday said it was not worthwhile for voters to mortgage their lives to politicians by selling their conscience for pittance.

He said a voter's right to vote is his power to determine who handles his life for the four year term the politician directs affairs for which reason Bishop Hampel advised against voters allowing themselves to be influenced with money. “Don't sell your birthright”, he cautioned.

The Bishop described the December polls as crucial for the fact while the ruling government wanted to cling onto power and remain in office, the main opposition party and its flagbearer want to make the most of the third time bid and assume power.

In the circumstance, Bishop Hampel, 70, with 52 years experience up his sleeves in the preaching ministry in 62 countries, warned Ghanaians to disregard instant benefits of monetary influence and think of the future and vote wisely with a clear and clean mind and conscience in the December polls.