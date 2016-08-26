Montie 3 grateful to ‘gracious’ Mahama

The host of the ‘Pampaso’ show on Accra-based radio station Montie FM, Salifu Maase, alias ‘Mugabe’ has expressed his appreciation to President Mahama for remitting his 4-month prison sentence.

Mugabe and two others panelists on his show, Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn, were released from prison on Friday following the remission of their sentences after they were convicted of contempt and jailed by the Supreme Court.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the President, John Mahama for graciously exercising his constitutional powers under Article 72 in our favour in remitting the remaining custodial sentence imposed on us recently,” he said while addressing his supporters who had gathered at the premises of the station to welcome the trio back from prison

“We would like to thank the Council of State profusely for their role in our release…” he added.

The trio had expressed their regret for the comments they made on the Accra-based radio station and called on the President to bear in mind the embarrassment their conduct and incarceration has caused their loved ones, in his consideration of the petition and reverse the “harsh and excessive” sentence.

They expressed their gratitude to God for keeping them safe during their incarceration and taking care of their loved ones as well.

“We give praise and thanks to the Almighty for keeping us safe during our imprisonment and given our wives and families strength to cope in the situation we found ourselves in,” Mugabe said

Montie 3 with their lawyers

The three, who were incarcerated in July, had served one month out of the four-month sentences handed to them by the apex court.

Montie 3 lawyer grateful to Mahama

Edudzi Tamakloe had earlier expressed his gratitude to President Mahama ahead of the release of the three.

Speaking to Citi News he said, “We are excited at the prospect of their coming. The expectations are very high… we are so thankful to the President and the good people of Ghana for the remission of their wrongs.”

“It is a feeling of excitement and also sober reflection. Right from the time GBA issued their statement to the time we went to the courts, they have always demonstrated that apology and remorse and have taken steps to retract and apologise to the entire Judiciary,” he added.

Pressure on Mahama to free Montie 3

The president had been under pressure to pardon the three, after two separate petitions were presented to him, endorsed by some Ministers of State and senior members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, deputy Education Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur and Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Tetteh all endorsed the petition.

Other Ministers including Trade Minister, Ekow Spio Garbrah and Transport Minister, Fiifi Kwetey have visited the trio in jail.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana