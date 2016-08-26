Rapid Diagnosis Tests effective in combating malaria

The Sunyani West District focal person for the National Malaria Control programme, Jane Addae-Kyeremeh, on Wednesday said the Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) have proven effective to control the disease.

She said the RTD method confirmed the presence or otherwise of malaria parasites before treatment, saying it was beneficial for the nation because it reduced the cost of drugs and minimize drug abuse.

Mrs Addae-Kyeremeh made this known when she addressed stakeholders meeting on the Advocacy for Resource for Malaria Stoppage Initiative at Odumase in the Sunyani West District of Brong-Ahafo.

The Initiative is an advocacy programme being implemented by the Hope for Future Generations), a health centred NGO for malaria control in seven districts and municipalities in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Mrs. Addae-Kyeremeh said 14,193 confirmed malaria cases were recorded in the region out of 25,205 suspected cases from January to June this year.

She said the test cut down cost, and entreated suspected malaria patients to appeal to healthcare providers for that before treatment.

Mrs Addae-Kyeremeh explained that the test was necessary because certain illnesses might have signs and symptoms of malaria.

Mrs Eva Aryee, the District Director of Health Services said malaria continued to top all Out-Patient Department cases in the District, indicating that in 2015, out of the 36,406 suspected cases 28,730 of them proved positive.

She said it is an offence to administer malaria drugs to patients without conducting the test and entreated health workers to comply with the RDTs.

–

Source:GNA