President John Mahama Should Be Voted Out Of The Flagstaff House

The prerogative of mercy granted by the President was uncalled for and untimely The Muntie 3 were removed from prison on the basis that they are members of the NDC , and their actions were to the benefit of the NDC . The President had been under pressure to pardon the Muntie 3 after petitions presented to him , endorsed by Ministers , Party Officials and some members of his party the NDC . Before the pardon, some members of the NDC had also threatened not to vote for the party unless the trio are released .

The President made the decision on partisan grounds and used it to rubbish the judiciary . John Mahama has proven that when one works or speaks for the NDC and rubbishes other parties , he will use the constitution to set them free if they are found guilty of an offence .

And again determined to do anything to please the governing NDC . It therefore gives an indication that whatever insults the Muntie 3 were insulting respected Ghanaians , they knew that whatever happens , they will be guided or pardon by the President . Impunity has been given a boost by the President ' s act , and certainly a stab in the back of the judiciary . This is bias , amateur and childish decision on the part of the President . He has open the door gate for insults in the country .

Acting within the remit of powers conferred upon the President is just not the issue . Constitutional power and discretion exercised on the basis of discrimination cannot be right.John Mahama is short sighted and do not care about the immediate and future repercussions of his actions , and without looking at the interest of the state . NDC supporters now have the licence to insult and use abusive words , because they know they will be pardoned even if they are disciplined . This proves that the President is not governing the country in the interest of everybody but favouring the NDC .

If Ghanaians make the mistake to vote for John Mahama , the country will go into chaos , because he has nothing to offer and will run this country down . All the cars and money President John Mahama is dishing out to Chiefs , Outboard motors being given out to fishermen , branded Chinese cloths and Aluminium pans being given to women , and again with the help of the EC , will not safe John Mahama leaving the Flagstaff House . Ghanaians must bury his political ambitions . Change is coming .

Alex Tuffour

Communication Director

NPP Germany .