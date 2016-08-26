Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Opinion/Feature | 26 August 2016 14:44 CET

President John Mahama Should Be Voted Out Of The Flagstaff House

By Alex Tuffour
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama

The prerogative of mercy granted by the President was uncalled for and untimely The Muntie 3 were removed from prison on the basis that they are members of the NDC , and their actions were to the benefit of the NDC . The President had been under pressure to pardon the Muntie 3 after petitions presented to him , endorsed by Ministers , Party Officials and some members of his party the NDC . Before the pardon, some members of the NDC had also threatened not to vote for the party unless the trio are released .

The President made the decision on partisan grounds and used it to rubbish the judiciary . John Mahama has proven that when one works or speaks for the NDC and rubbishes other parties , he will use the constitution to set them free if they are found guilty of an offence .

And again determined to do anything to please the governing NDC . It therefore gives an indication that whatever insults the Muntie 3 were insulting respected Ghanaians , they knew that whatever happens , they will be guided or pardon by the President . Impunity has been given a boost by the President ' s act , and certainly a stab in the back of the judiciary . This is bias , amateur and childish decision on the part of the President . He has open the door gate for insults in the country .

Acting within the remit of powers conferred upon the President is just not the issue . Constitutional power and discretion exercised on the basis of discrimination cannot be right.John Mahama is short sighted and do not care about the immediate and future repercussions of his actions , and without looking at the interest of the state . NDC supporters now have the licence to insult and use abusive words , because they know they will be pardoned even if they are disciplined . This proves that the President is not governing the country in the interest of everybody but favouring the NDC .

If Ghanaians make the mistake to vote for John Mahama , the country will go into chaos , because he has nothing to offer and will run this country down . All the cars and money President John Mahama is dishing out to Chiefs , Outboard motors being given out to fishermen , branded Chinese cloths and Aluminium pans being given to women , and again with the help of the EC , will not safe John Mahama leaving the Flagstaff House . Ghanaians must bury his political ambitions . Change is coming .

Alex Tuffour
Communication Director
NPP Germany .

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Alex Tuffour.

Opinion/Feature

we need people to make history and people to write the story. the reason is that the memory can't be trusted. Africa needs more writers.
By: Thomas Korang
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img