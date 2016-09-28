DR Congo's Bemba appeals ICC war crimes conviction

Jean-Pierre Bemba was sentenced to 18 years in jail after being found guilty at the International Criminal Court on five charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. By Michael Kooren (Pool/AFP/File)

The Hague (AFP) - Former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba has formally appealed against his conviction for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, arguing his trial was "flawed," his lawyers said Wednesday.

Bemba last week "filed an appeal against his conviction", his defence team said in a statement sent to AFP. The former militia leader was sentenced in June to 18 years in jail after being found guilty at the ICC on five charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.