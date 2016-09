Members of the forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) fire their weapons at enemy positions in Sirte on August 28, 2016. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP/File)

Sirte (Libya) (AFP) - Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) said Saturday they have launched a new attack on diehards of the Islamic State group in the coastal city of Sirte.

"We are attacking the last Daesh positions in district three," a GNA fighter told AFP, using an Arabic acronym for IS. The GNA forces media centre confirmed on Facebook that the attack had begun.