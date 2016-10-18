Shabaab fighters kill at least 10 in attack on Somali town: police

Mogadishu (AFP) - Fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab group killed at least 10 people, including soldiers and civilians, during an attack on the strategic Somali town of Afgoye on Tuesday, local police said.

"We don't have the exact number of casualties so far but we have seen the dead bodies of more than 10 people, including civilians, who were killed in the attack," Abdukadir Ahmed, local police official said by phone, adding that the attackers also suffered casualties