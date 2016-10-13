Boko Haram releases 21 Chibok girls: Nigerian official

The Nigerian government said in September it was committed to rescuing the 218 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram. By (AFP/File)

Lagos (AFP) - Jihadist group Boko Haram released 21 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls to the Nigerian government, an official in the president's office said Thursday.

"It's true. Ministry of Information will release a statement on the issue later," the source told AFP.

The girls were exchanged for four Boko Haram prisoners in Banki, northeast Nigeria, said a local source.

The identity of the girls has yet to be confirmed, said Bring Back Our Girls campaigner Aisha Yesufu.

"We cannot confirm anything yet," Yesufu said.