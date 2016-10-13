Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Nigeria | 13 October 2016 12:30 CET

Boko Haram releases 21 Chibok girls: Nigerian official

By AFP
The Nigerian government said in September it was committed to rescuing the 218 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram. By (AFP/File)
The Nigerian government said in September it was committed to rescuing the 218 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram. By (AFP/File)

Lagos (AFP) - Jihadist group Boko Haram released 21 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls to the Nigerian government, an official in the president's office said Thursday.

"It's true. Ministry of Information will release a statement on the issue later," the source told AFP.

The girls were exchanged for four Boko Haram prisoners in Banki, northeast Nigeria, said a local source.

The identity of the girls has yet to be confirmed, said Bring Back Our Girls campaigner Aisha Yesufu.

"We cannot confirm anything yet," Yesufu said.

Nigeria

The evil men do lives after them.
By: tim
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img