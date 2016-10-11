Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
South Africa | 11 October 2016 14:10 CET

Brewer AB InBev sells big brands to complete megamerger

By AFP
AB InBev, which produces Budweiser, is the world's top brewer. By Justin Tallis (AFP/File)
AB InBev, which produces Budweiser, is the world's top brewer. By Justin Tallis (AFP/File)

Brussels (AFP) - The world's biggest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev confirmed the sale of major businesses in Africa, Europe and Asia on Tuesday, as it completed the mega-takeover of rival SABMiller.

The furious round of deal-making follows the buyout by AB InBev -- the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois -- of London-based group SABMiller, in one of the biggest ever mergers in history.

The new company is called AB InBev, sounding the death knell of SABMiller and cementing AB InBev's dominant position as the world's top beer-maker, leaving only MillerCoors and Heineken as potential rivals.

AB InBev's merger with SABMiller was finalised late Monday and the shares of the new group are now listed in several exchanges.

But the historic tie-up required the greenlight of regulators, which ordered sell-offs of assets, including some of SABMiller's most internationally-recognised brands.

To satisfy European Union regulators, AB InBev said it successfully sold SABMiller brands Peroni and Grolsch to Japanese brewer Asahi for 2.55 billion euros ($2.76 billion).

The EU has also demanded the brewer divest SABMiller's business in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

In Asia, AB InBev said it successfully divested SABMiller's 49-percent stake in Snow breweries, China's highest-selling beer brand, for $1.6 billion as a commitment to regulators in Beijing.

Coca-Cola meanwhile is in line to buy the stake AB InBev holds in the US Coca-Cola's African subsidiary, the two companies announced Tuesday.

SAB Miller, which had done much of Coca-Cola's bottling worldwide, held a majority share in it.

South Africa

The end will justify the mean.
By: DJ Nelson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img