The President of the Seychelles, James Michel addresses a meeting in 2015. By Rassin Vannier (AFP/File)

Victoria (Seychelles) (AFP) - Seychelles President James Michel announced his resignation Tuesday, saying in a televised address that he will stand down on October 16.

The surprise announcement came after his party lost legislative elections this month. The 72-year-old is expected to be replaced by his vice-president Danny Faure.