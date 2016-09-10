Kenya names interim Olympic board

Kenya's Sports minister Hassan Wario gives a press conference gives a press conference on August 25, 2016, at his office in Nairobi. By Simon Maina (AFP/File)

Nairobi (AFP) - Kenya has named an eight-member board to replace its National Olympic Committee (NOCK), which was broken up last month over its handling of the team sent to the Rio Olympics.

Last month Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario said he was disbanding NOCK with immediate effect following complaints of mismanagement of Kenyan athletes at the August Olympics that included theft of team uniforms.

Four top NOCK officials have subsequently been charged in court, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed its dissatisfaction at what it terms "government interference".

The new board is composed of top officials of Athletics Kenya (AK), Kenya Volleyball Association, and the Kenyan table tennis and hockey associations.

It has been given the mandate of managing the affairs of the suspended national olympic office until fresh elections are held in December.