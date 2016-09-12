Activists demand international probe into Gabon unrest

Days of riots in Gabon's capital of Libreville followed the August 31 announcement handing incumbent Ali Bongo a narrow victory. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

Libreville (AFP) - African and European activist groups called Monday for an international inquiry into alleged "massacres" by troops and police after Gabon's presidential election, narrowly won by incumbent Ali Bongo.

The "Tournons La Page" (Let's Turn The Page) collective of civil society groups said in a statement that "many victims" had been killed in a military crackdown on the "popular uprising that followed the electoral coup".

Opposition leader Jean Ping last week took his challenge of the result to Gabon's top court, with Bongo blaming him for encouraging days of rioting that followed the August 31 announcement that the incumbent had won by fewer than 6,000 votes.



"Many families are still looking for members who have disappeared since August 31," Tournons La Page said in its statement.

"Civil society demands an international inquiry into the massacres of populations by... the forces of repression in the service of a man, a clan and a family."

Bongo, whose family has ruled the central African nation since 1967, on Friday told AFP that he had "not employed or triggered the violence" since the provisional results were announced.

He blamed the killings, arson and looting on the climate created by Ping's "violent campaign of lies and denigration".

Ping's supporters say that 17 people were killed at his party headquarters alone, but the interior ministry says that three people died in the wave of post-electoral violence.



Tournons La Page said Gabonese people should be watchful and mobilised "until Ali Bongo accepts the outcome of the ballot" and admits defeat, ahead of the proposed inquiry to identify those behind the violence and have them "answer to international jurisdictions".

Ping has declared himself "president elect" and on Thursday appealed to the Constitutional Court to challenge the results.

He asked for a recount in the ruling family's stronghold of Haut-Ogooue province, where Bongo won more than 95 percent of votes on a reported turnout of more than 99 percent.