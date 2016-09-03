Five dead in first east Niger Boko Haram attack in 3 months: governor

Niamey (AFP) - Five villagers were killed and two others wounded in a Boko Haram attack in eastern Niger, the first in three months carried out there by the jihadist group, a local governor said Saturday.

Governor of the Diffa border region, Dan Dano Mahaman Laouali, told Niger public radio the attack took place on Friday.

Tens of thousands of Nigeriens fled the region in June after Boko Haram attacked a military post in Bosso, a town in Niger near the border with Nigeria and Chad, killing 26 soldiers.