Nigeria | 3 September 2016 23:10 CET

Five dead in first east Niger Boko Haram attack in 3 months: governor

By AFP
Nigerien soldiers patroling near Bosso, Niger. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)
Nigerien soldiers patroling near Bosso, Niger. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Niamey (AFP) - Five villagers were killed and two others wounded in a Boko Haram attack in eastern Niger, the first in three months carried out there by the jihadist group, a local governor said Saturday.

Governor of the Diffa border region, Dan Dano Mahaman Laouali, told Niger public radio the attack took place on Friday.

Tens of thousands of Nigeriens fled the region in June after Boko Haram attacked a military post in Bosso, a town in Niger near the border with Nigeria and Chad, killing 26 soldiers.

