Du Plessis hits century for South Africa after injury

Faf du Plessis plays a shot for South Africa against Australia at Wanderers cricket ground on October 2, 2016 in Johannesburg. By Gianluigi Guercia (AFP)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South African captain Faf du Plessis overcame a thumb injury to hit an aggressive century in the second one-day international against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Du Plessis made 111 as South Africa piled up 361 for six wickets after being sent in to bat.

The South African captain was struck on the left thumb by a throw from Aaron Finch as he raced through for a quick single to score his first run. He immediately went down clutching the thumb and required lengthy treatment on the field before resuming his innings.

The injury did not stop him playing some aggressive drives as he went to his half-century off 42 balls. He reached his sixth one-day international century off 84 deliveries with 13 fours. He was eventually caught on the boundary after facing 93 balls without adding to his boundary tally.



Rilee Rossouw (right) and Quinton de Kock made 41 runs for South Africa off Australi'a first five overs

On a field renowned for high scoring, a run riot seemed in prospect when Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw made 41 runs off the first five overs, bowled by international newcomers Chris Tremain and Joe Mennie. But the bowlers came back reasonably well in ideal batting conditions, conceding only 107 runs off the next 20 overs before Du Plessis and JP Duminy lifted the scoring rate in a third wicket stand of 150 off 111 balls.

Duminy hit 82 off 58 balls with 10 fours and three sixes.

Tremain and Mennie replaced Scott Boland and Daniel Worrall after De Kock mauled the Australian bowlers in hitting 178 as South Africa chased down a target of 295 in the first match in Centurion on Friday.

There was no repeat from De Kock, however. He made 22 off 24 balls before he was caught at mid-on off John Hastings. Rossouw, who faced most of the bowling in an opening partnership of 70, went on to score 75 off 81 balls, with ten fours.

It was a second successive half-century by Rossouw, who kept his place in an unchanged team despite regular one-day opener Hashim Amla having recovered from illness which kept him out of Friday's match.