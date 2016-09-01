Springbok captain Strauss retires from Tests

South Africa's hooker Adriaan Strauss warming up prior to a Pool B match of the 2015 Rugby World Cup between South Africa and Japan. By Lionel Bonaventure (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss announced Thursday he would retire from Test rugby at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old became the 57th South African captain only in June, taking over from Jean de Villiers who retired after the World Cup in England.

Strauss said that when he was appointed he had informed coach Allister Coetzee that he might retire this year.

"The plan was for me to serve and lead a team in transition... but back then I already told him that I was thinking of retiring at the end of the season," he said in a statement.

Strauss made his Springbok Test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth and received 57 caps.

"I believe the time is right to start giving more opportunities to this new generation, and I'm happy to be used in any way the coach sees fit," he added.

There had been some criticism of the skipper and hooker in recent performances, but Coetzee lauded Strauss for developing Springbok players and fostering a new team culture.

"I've known since day one that Adriaan was planning to retire at the end of 2016, but he is a vital component in our team and his role has been part of our succession planning," said Coetzee.