Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa. By Eduardo Soteras (AFP/File)

Kinshasa (AFP) - Two days of violence in Kinshasa left over 100 people dead, the Democratic Republic of Congo opposition said Wednesday, their figure more than tripling the police toll.

Police in DR Congo said earlier that 32 people had been killed during the clashes in the capital on Monday and Tuesday, as security forces brought a wave of violence and looting to an end.