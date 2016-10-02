Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
South Africa | 2 October 2016

Australia bowl against South Africa in 2nd ODI

By AFP
South Africa take on Australia in a T20 match at the Wanderers in March 2016.
South Africa take on Australia in a T20 match at the Wanderers in March 2016. By (AFP)

Johannesburg (AFP) - Australia won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the second one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Following their six-wicket defeat in the first match in Centurion on Friday, Australia shuffled their bowling attack, giving first caps to fast bowlers Chris Tremain and Joe Mennie. They replaced Daniel Worrall and Scott Boland.

South Africa named an unchanged team.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Finch, George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (wkt), John Hastings, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain.

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

South Africa

