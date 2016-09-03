Mali defence minister fired after jihadists seize town: officials

Malian Defence Minister Tieman Hubert Coulibaly pictured in 2013 was fired after jihadists briefly took control of a town in the country's centre. By John Thys (AFP/File)

Bamako (AFP) - Mali's defence minister Tieman Hubert Coulibaly was fired Saturday, officials told AFP, a day after jihadists briefly took control of a town in the country's centre.

"The decree nominating members of the government is revoked as regards Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, minister of national defence and veterans," an official communique said.

Meanwhile a senior official in the Malian defence ministry told AFP it came after "the latest waves of insecurity in central Mali," referring to the seizure by jihadists of the town of Boni on Friday and an attack on a military base in Nampala, also central Mali, that left 17 soldiers dead in July.

Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga, formerly land minister, was named to replace Coulibaly, according to the government statement.